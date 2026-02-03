Nolan Williams Jr. Releases Powerful New Hymn “Just Like Selma”

Hymn honors Selma legacy, calls for unity against injustice today.

Award-winning producer and creative visionary Nolan Williams Jr. stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to debut his latest project, a social justice hymn titled Just Like Selma. Released in honor of Black History Month, the song is designed to connect the legacy of the civil rights movement with the challenges communities continue to face today.

Williams explained that the hymn was inspired by the historic fight for justice in Selma and the powerful anthems that helped fuel the movement. He said the goal was to create something that could bring churches and organizations together across the country — not just to listen, but to lift their voices in unity. According to Williams, the message is clear: silence is not an option, and progress requires action.

When asked how he balanced honoring the past while speaking to the present, Williams pointed to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who famously said that the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice. Drawing from that idea, Williams blended traditional civil rights-era sounds with church devotionals once led by deacons. The result is a piece that feels rooted in history while speaking directly to the urgency of today’s social climate.

Williams also highlighted the artists who helped bring the project to life. The song features powerhouse gospel voices including Zacardi Cortez, Beverly Crawford, and the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Choir in Houston. He expressed gratitude for their belief in the message and encouraged listeners to stream the track on all major platforms.

Beyond the music, Just Like Selma is part of Williams’ larger Freedom Advances campaign. He explained that the initiative launched in 2024 ahead of the national election, with the first phase focused on voter participation. The current phase centers on civic engagement — reminding people that everyone has a role to play in protecting democracy.

Williams emphasized that being involved doesn’t require having a large platform. Instead, it’s about using whatever influence and resources people already have. From registering to vote to showing up at the polls and staying informed, he said every action matters. He also stressed that communities should not allow intimidation or pressure to silence their voices, especially given the historical sacrifices that helped secure voting rights.

Erica Campbell praised Williams for combining art with purpose and thanked him for creating music that not only inspires but motivates action. Before wrapping up, Williams encouraged people to watch the video for Just Like Selma and learn more about the Freedom Advances campaign by visiting Newworks.usa.

With Just Like Selma, Nolan Williams Jr. is reminding listeners that the fight for justice didn’t end decades ago — and that music can still play a powerful role in pushing communities forward.

