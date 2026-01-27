Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: January 27th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson, and Griff give us the latest trending topics, insightful discussions, and fresh perspectives of stories making headlines today! From a mix of celebration, heartfelt remembrance, and exciting news for the culture. From a highly anticipated docuseries to a legendary group finally getting their star, the show covered the moments everyone is talking about. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Michael Vick’s Coaching Journey

BET has announced a new original docuseries, “The Coach Vick Experience,” set to premiere next Wednesday. The series follows NFL legend Michael Vick as he returns to his home state of Virginia to take on the role of head coach for Norfolk State University’s struggling football program. Produced by SMAC Entertainment, co-founded by Michael Strahan, the show will document Vick’s journey as he works to turn around a team that went 1-11. The hosts expressed excitement about this high-stakes, emotional series, highlighting the importance of Vick giving back to an HBCU in his community and the compelling television it will make as he builds the team from the ground up.

The Isley Brothers Honored In a long-overdue celebration, The Isley Brothers are set to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After an incredible 66 years in the entertainment industry, the iconic group will be honored with the 2,834th star. The ceremony will feature speeches from music industry giants Jon Platt and Terry Lewis. The hosts were shocked it has taken this long for the group, whose breakout hit “Shout” took the industry by storm, to receive this recognition. They extended heartfelt congratulations to the legendary brothers, who continue to tour and perform.

Todd Dulaney’s New Facility: Merging Faith, Music, and Sports

Gospel artist and former pro baseball player, Todd Dulaney left a promising career with the New York Mets to pursue his calling in music, has broken ground on a new baseball training facility. In a heartfelt post, Dulaney expressed his gratitude for being able to pursue his two greatest passions: worship music and training the next generation of baseball players. The new facility, located in the Midwest, will focus on developing elite young athletes, allowing Dulaney to merge his worlds of faith and sports.



