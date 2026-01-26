Submit A Photo: Praise ‘Queen of Hearts’ Contest

Source: Radio / Digital

Love is in the air, and this Valentine’s season, Praise 102.5/ 610am – Charlotte’s Inspiration Station is looking for our very own… Queen of Hearts.

Submit your photo for a chance to be crowned the Praise Queen of Hearts!

One special winner will be treated like absolute royalty. You and your guest will win:

Tickets to see “The Queens” ! — featuring Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills at Spectrum Center, Friday, February 13 .

— featuring at Spectrum Center, . Couple’s essential signature massages from Spavia South Park

Luxury gift basket from Klassy Diva Baskets

Assortment of sweet cupcakes from Sweet Treats by Melissa

Every queen deserves a little rest and luxury. It’s the ultimate Valentine’s glow-up: legendary music, relaxation, and a royal experience. So if you’re ready to be crowned, submit your photo now and enter to win. This Valentine’s Day, let Praise 102.5/ 610am make you the Queen of Hearts.

ENTER TO WIN: