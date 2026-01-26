Listen Live
Close
Contests

Submit A Photo: Praise ‘Queen of Hearts’ Contest

Enter for a chance to win the ultimate Valentine’s glow-up: legendary music, relaxation, and a royal experience.

Published on January 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Queen of Hearts Promotion 2026
Source: Radio / Digital

Love is in the air, and this Valentine’s season, Praise 102.5/ 610am – Charlotte’s Inspiration Station is looking for our very own… Queen of Hearts.

Submit your photo for a chance to be crowned the Praise Queen of Hearts!

One special winner will be treated like absolute royalty.  You and your guest will win:

  • Tickets to see “The Queens” ! — featuring Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills at Spectrum Center, Friday, February 13
  • Couple’s essential signature massages from Spavia South Park
  • Luxury gift basket from Klassy Diva Baskets
  • Assortment of sweet cupcakes from Sweet Treats by Melissa

Every queen deserves a little rest and luxury. It’s the ultimate Valentine’s glow-up: legendary music, relaxation, and a royal experience. So if you’re ready to be crowned, submit your photo now and enter to win. This Valentine’s Day, let Praise 102.5/ 610am make you the Queen of Hearts.

ENTER TO WIN:

More from Praise Charlotte

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close