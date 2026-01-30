Submit a Photo: Show Us a ‘Love That Lasts’
This Valentine’s Day we’re celebrating love that lasts on Praise 102.5/ 610am – Charlotte’s Inspiration Station!
If your love has stood the test of time—or if the chemistry just feels like forever—we want to see it!
Upload a photo of you and your boo and you could win:
- Tickets to see “The David & Tamela Mann: Love & Relationship Tour, April 16 at Ovens Auditorium
- Couple’s essential signature massages from Spavia South Park
- Luxury gift basket from Klassy Diva Baskets
- Assortment of sweet cupcakes from Sweet Treats by Melissa
It’s a prize package full of love, laughter, and a little pampering too—just for showing us a love that lasts. Enter now and tell the world why your love is the real deal! Only from Praise 102.5/ 610am – Charlotte’s Inspiration Station!
ENTER TO WIN:
More from Praise Charlotte