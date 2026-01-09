Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Are You Serious About Your Success? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Unlock the secrets to lasting success by aligning your actions with Dr. Willie Jolley's proven strategies.

Published on January 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Are You Serious About Your Success?”

 

I want to ask you, are you serious? I mean, really, really serious about your success this year? Because it will take some serious work to make this year your best year yet. By serious, I mean that you are focused and not letting other things distract you and get you off track. Today, I want to give you an exercise to help you. Write these four questions. Number one, what do I want? Number 2, what am I doing to get what I want? Number 3, what more could I be doing to get what I want? Number 4, what must I stop doing to get what I want?  

Again, what do you want? What are you doing to get what you want? What more could you be doing to get what you want? And what must you stop doing to get what you want? Answer those four questions honestly, and you’ll see greater success.  

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Are You Serious About Your Success? | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Charlotte

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close