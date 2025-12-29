Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Kwanzaa Principle: Kujichagulia: The Power of Self-Determination”

I want to share insights into the Kwanzaa principle of Kujichagulia, which means self-determination. In this principle, we are encouraged to define ourselves and do so by the good we choose to do and the good we do for others in the world. We are called to make a statement of our self-worth by making a unique contribution to the world and to recognize that we have a moral obligation to leave the world better than we found it.

Through our positive impact, we determine and declare that we will not let anyone else determine our destiny. Instead, we will work hard, trust God, and work smart to determine our own destiny. Scripture teaches us to be strong and of good courage. Do not be afraid or dismayed, for God is with you always, wherever you go. As long as you go with Him, you are good to go. You and God together—you will win together.

Kwanzaa Principle: Kujichagulia: The Power of Self-Determination was originally published on getuperica.com