The 12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Gift of Courage | Dr Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Gift of Courage”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the seventh day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of courage. Courage is a decision. Maya Angelou said, “In order to be the best you that you can be, you must decide to have courage.” It takes courage to be fair, courage to be kind, courage to be honest, and courage to live your dreams. Courage does not come easily, but from it, you become so much stronger. Amen, sister Maya. Nelson Mandela said that courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. And I say that courage is having fear and moving forward anyway. This Christmas, share the gift of courage because it works.

