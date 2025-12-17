NY Community Demands Justice After Black Man Beaten And Tased By Peekskill Police

Source: peekskillherald / peekskillherald

Community members in Peekskill are organizing in support of 42-year-old Damar Fields, following the release of a video showing him being tased, kicked, and struck by a police officer during an arrest on Dec. 3 at Riverfront Green Park. According to the Peekskill Herald, the video, shared by community activist Darrell Davis, who serves as a spokesperson for Fields’ family, sparked widespread outrage and led to an unidentified Peekskill police officer being placed on paid administrative leave. Davis has said Fields did nothing to warrant the treatment shown in the footage.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, approximately 75 people gathered at the riverfront gazebo for a peaceful rally to protest what they described as police brutality. Demonstrators called for the release of the complete body camera footage and shared personal accounts of negative interactions with law enforcement.

“The way they beat our brother was inhumane,” Davis told the Peekskill Herald on Dec. 15, adding that Fields was known to police and had emotional issues in the past. “And someone who did that should not have a gun or badge. And we are not letting this go,” Davis said.

What did the video show?

The video of the incident, obtained by CBS News, shows an officer using a stun gun on Fields while yelling, “Get on your [expletive] face,” before kicking him. Police had responded to a complaint about a man near the gazebo along the Hudson River. A second officer arrives moments later, and the first officer punches Fields as the encounter continues. Both officers end up on top of Fields, striking him multiple times, before three additional officers arrive and take him into custody.

“It was disgusting, it was horrible. The young man is traumatized. He’s still getting medical help,” Davis told the outlet during an interview Dec. 5. “I don’t care if this guy is a mass murderer. You had him tased, helpless, and you pounced on him, and that’s not your job.”

Following the release of the video, the Peekskill Police Department confirmed the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave while the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office investigates the incident.

Davis said the rally marked only the beginning of broader community action. Since the video was shared, he said, numerous people have reached out to him with photos and videos alleging other instances of police violence in Westchester County, including Peekskill, NY.

An investigation into Damar Fields’ arrest is being conducted.

Newly appointed Peekskill Police Chief Adam Renwick referred the case to the district attorney for an independent investigation. During a city council meeting on Dec. 8, Renwick said he is limited in what he can publicly discuss due to the ongoing investigation, but assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

“I did this because the video circulating on social media raised legitimate questions about the use of force, and it was essential that all aspects of the incident be investigated fully and impartially,” Renwick said, according to a Dec. 10 report from the Peekskill Herald. “Our department is fully cooperating with that review and has provided all available evidence, including body-worn camera footage, reports, and witness statements.”

The Peekskill Police Benevolent Association claimed that Fields’ arrest was allegedly prompted by him “exposing” himself. However, Damar Fields is not currently in custody, and no charges have been filed against him as of this writing. They also defended the unnamed officer’s behavior.

“Once located, the officer observed the male fully exposed with his pants pulled down,” claimed PBA Attorney Andrew Quinn. “The male refused to follow the officer’s legal commands to comply and aggressively approached him, making irrational statements. It was clear to the officer that the male, who was apparently high on narcotics and was known to the officer due to his frequent problematic behavior, was a threat both to himself and the parkgoers.”

The PBA accused Fields— who was unnamed in the release— of resisting “violently” and claimed he “continued to act irrationally” and that the officer only used force because it was necessary to detain him. Notably, this wasn’t Fields’ first time encountering officers from the Peekskill Police Department. CBS News noted Peekskill police had previously arrested him in September on an alleged misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Mayor Vivian McKenzie addressed the incident on Wednesday, promising a thorough internal affairs review.

“It’s a partial video. It doesn’t show the whole incident, but the part that is there is very, very concerning,” McKenzie said. “There is always more to the story, but again, I will say, what we saw was very concerning.”

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace has assigned her Public Law Enforcement Integrity Unit to investigate how officers handled Fields’ arrest.

In the aftermath of the incident, Darrell Davis helped form a support committee to assist Damar Fields, raising funds to move him from the streets into a hotel. The committee includes Ingrid Wittmann and Arne Paglia, both of whom spoke at the rally, along with several other community members.

Davis also told the Peekskill Herald he is encouraging residents to write letters to the district attorney calling for charges against the officers involved and urging compassion in Damar Fields’ treatment.

