Grand Jury Refuses To Reindict Letitia James, Again

Source:

The Trump administration has, once again, failed to persuade a grand jury to approve a criminal indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James, and at this point, chronicling President Donald Trump’s journey of L’s in his efforts to prosecute his political rivals and detractors feels like bullying.

Or maybe Trump’s minions are just bullying themselves.

According to the New York Times, on Thursday, a grand jury in Alexandria, Va., rejected the Trump administration’s effort to bring new charges against James, who the president has been trying to get on the hook for bank fraud that likely only exists in the same dreams where he won the 2020 election, brought down the cost of living like he promised, and won a real Nobel Peace Prize instead of the participation trophy he got from FIFA.

So, for those who aren’t keeping score, last month a federal judge dismissed the indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey because the Justice Department doesn’t know how to appoint U.S. attorneys lawfully.

Then, last week, a Virginia grand jury declined to indict James on new charges, and now, a different grand jury has given the administration the same results as the first set of jurors, or second, or however many it has been. James is up 3-1, and I’m starting to think the DOJ gets a discount on court proceedings after a certain number of failed filings. It’s like the hole-punch gift cards that will eventually earn you a free sub sandwich.

Oh damn — I really shouldn’t even be mentioning sub sandwiches. Trump’s attorneys couldn’t get that guy locked up after multiple tries either.

Anyway, from the Times:

The back-to-back failures by prosecutors to secure an indictment amounted to a striking rejection of the administration’s retribution campaign. It highlighted the Justice Department’s unusual strategy of pursuing second indictments despite earlier failures in court and suggested the department would face major hurdles in bringing charges against President Trump’s foes. Nothing bars the U.S. attorney’s office in Eastern Virginia from trying again to indict Ms. James, though a judge might look askance at multiple juries’ having rejected the charges.

As the Washington Post previously noted, “grand juries seldom reject a prosecutor’s case.” And yet, when a guy threw the aforementioned sub sandwich at a Border Patrol agent, and the DOJ tried to indict him on felony charges, a jury said no. And now that the very same DOJ is trying to appease its overseer by repeatedly launching retaliatory cases against James, grand jurors are saying no, still no, and, “OMG, WILL YOU DOJ DUMMIES JUST STOP ASKING, PLEASE!?!?”

Bruce Green, a legal ethics professor at Fordham Law School in New York, told the Times that while Trump’s team certainly has the lawful right to keep trying to get James indicted, most prosecutors “would take a hint” by now.

“If a grand jury isn’t indicting and you don’t even have a lawyer on the other side presenting a defense, that’s a pretty strong sign that you don’t have a tryable case,” Green said.

An attorney for James, Abbe D. Lowell, shared similar sentiments, saying in a statement that the second rejection “makes even clearer that this case should never have seen the light of day.”

“This case already has been a stain on this department’s reputation and raises troubling questions about its integrity,” he said. “Any further attempt to revive these discredited charges would be a mockery of our system of justice.”

Mind you, Trump’s obsession with putting James on the wrong side of the law began in 2018, when the New York AG filed a lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump Foundation, “alleging that its directors had failed to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities under state charity laws,” as we previously reported.

Then, in 2019, after James smacked him around in court, Trump reached a settlement with the state, and he admitted to personally misusing Foundation funds. Even after an appeals court tossed the $527 million civil penalty against him in August, Trump remains big mad and dedicated to exacting revenge, which is why he arbitrarily accused James of mortgage fraud that she has repeatedly denied, pressured U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute her and other rivals of his, and started down the road of embarrassing himself and his administration over and over again by putting on full display their collective incompetence.

Now, we wait and see if the administration tries it again.

Some of us can really use the laugh.

SEE ALSO:

President Trump Pressures Prosecutors To Charge Letitia James

Letitia James Pleads Not Guilty In Mortgage Fraud Case

Donald Trump Doxxes New York AG Letitia James While Under Judge’s Gag Order







Another Virginia Grand Jury Refuses To Indict New York AG Letitia James On Trumped Up Charges (Pun Intended) was originally published on newsone.com