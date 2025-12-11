Almost Messed Up | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell got real about self-awareness, humility, and knowing when to take a moment before reacting. She spoke to the importance of understanding who you are—and who you aren’t—to stay grounded, not letting compliments inflate your ego or criticism drag you down. “I don’t allow people to dictate who they think I am by them watching me,” she shared, crediting her peace to prayer and time with God. Blessings, she reminded listeners, aren’t just about money, marriage, or a house. They’re about having the peace of God, knowing to repent and forgive, and holding onto faith in a storm.

She recounted a recent moment when she almost let her anger get the best of her. While texting with her church team about a last-minute change to a major women’s event, Erica misread the tone in a group message and felt her temper rising—she was ready to fire off a heated response. “I was on 10,” she admitted.

However, knowing her own tendency to read things with the wrong tone, she made a conscious decision to pause. Instead of replying immediately, she took a moment to calm down and then made a phone call to get clarity. The conversation revealed a simple misunderstanding. The other person’s intent was not what she had assumed, and the situation was quickly resolved without any conflict. “I was so, so grateful,” Campbell shared, relieved she didn’t send a message she would have regretted.

Her takeaway was a powerful “Ericaism” for everyone: “Let’s take a second look before we go off.” Campbell encouraged her audience to pause, pray, and seek understanding before responding out of anger. She explained that the enemy can often use simple misunderstandings to provoke us into reactions that cause unnecessary damage. By sharing her own near-mishap, Erica Campbell delivered a relatable and practical lesson on the power of grace, wisdom, and taking it to Jesus before you take it to the text thread.

