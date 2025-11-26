DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Won’t Seek Reelection, Ending Decade-Long Run

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has led the nation’s capital through a decade of transformative growth and unprecedented federal intervention, has announced that she will not seek a fourth term in 2026.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, Bowser said she will end her 12-year tenure in January 2027, calling the decision “the hardest thing I’ve had to do.”

“It has been the honor of my life to be your mayor. Together, we have built a legacy of success of which I am intensely proud,” Bowser said. “With a grateful heart, I am announcing that I will not seek a fourth term. For the next 12 months, let’s run through the tape and keep winning for DC.”

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Bowser, who noted she made the decision with her family in mind, acknowledged the difficulty of stepping away during her interview with NBC4, emphasizing that decision wasn’t made out of fear that she no longer had the residents’ support.

“It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do – to walk away from a job I love. But I know we’ve accomplished the things I’ve set out to do,” Bowser said in the interview. “It’s time for me to pass the baton on to the next set of leaders who are going to take our city to the next level. I’ve learned how to be really good at my job and to be a good mayor. I know that there are a lot of people with ideas that can move this city forward. And, for me and for my family, now’s the time for me to do something else while I have a lot of energy and vigor and great ideas.”

Bowser’s announcement comes after what observers widely describe as the most complex and politically delicate stretch of her three-term administration. Over the past year, she has navigated an uneasy and highly scrutinized relationship with President Donald Trump during an aggressive federal law enforcement surge across the District.

The Trump administration federalized parts of D.C.’s police force and deployed National Guard troops, labeling the city “overridden with crime” despite data showing otherwise. It was a dramatic step that Bowser was forced to approach with extreme caution amid fears of a broader federal takeover of local government.

“We started this month, this year, with a new president who was an avowed critic of the District, and we had to reset that relationship,” Bowser said. “We started with a president that clearly had a plan to move fast, and one of his targets was the District. And we also have a Congress that has pretty much given him carte blanche to do it. I think starting with even the most recent elections, where we had just a good turnout and great wins for Democrats in New Jersey and Virginia, and New York City. This is going to be, the next 10 months are going to be different than the last 10 months. So, we see more of a check, more of a willingness to disagree with the president, so I think that bodes well for how the District and the president and the Congress will work together as we approach the midterms.”

Trump, for his part, offered unusual praise regarding the decision, saying, “I got along with her very well. I liked her; we worked together. D.C. is now a safe community.”

Despite the cooperation, Bowser remained publicly critical of certain federal tactics, including the National Guard presence and heightened ICE operations in D.C. Earlier this year, under political pressure, Mayor Bowser ordered the removal of Black Lives Matter Plaza, telling those who opposed, “we have bigger fish to fry” amid the city’s mounting financial and existential challenges.

During her three terms, Mayor Bowser oversaw sweeping urban development, record spending on affordable housing, major school and transportation upgrades, and a decade-long push for D.C. statehood. In her farewell remarks, she highlighted her effort to “restore faith in our government and ensure that every D.C. resident gets the fair shot they deserve.”

One of her most notable achievements is negotiating a $3.7 billion deal to bring the Washington Commanders back to the District with a new stadium at the RFK campus, a project she framed as central to the city’s long-term economic revitalization.

“I’ve spent a good part of this year talking about our growth agenda. We have to respond to the shifts in the federal workforce and the changes in the federal government, and I believe firmly that the way to do that is to grow,” Bowser said.

SEE ALSO:

D.C. Mayor Extends Trump’s Federalization Of Law Enforcement

Op-Ed: Bowser Gave Up The Mural. We Can’t Give Up The Movement





DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Won’t Seek Reelection, Ending Decade-Long Run was originally published on newsone.com