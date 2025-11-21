White Men Indicted In Plot To Make Haitians Their Sex Slaves

Source: Krestofell / Getty

Two grown adult white men thought they were going to create their own private Whiteganistan in which they would sail to some foreign country, murder all the men, and enslave the women and children.

Using the spiritual guidance of all of the colonizing European white men before them, Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, Texas, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, Texas, literally thought they were going to play out their wildest Game of Thrones fantasy in a real-life cosplay adventure. Thankfully, they have been indicted for the alleged scheme.

According to Fox 26 Houston, a grand jury indicted the men on several counts, including “conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.”

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The most shocking part is not that these men believed they could achieve this plan, but that they reportedly trained for a year to actually carry it out. The indictment claims that the entire plot was an elaborate attempt to fulfill the men’s “rape fantasies.”

Armed only by their whiteness and a sordid history of destruction, the plan, according to court records, was to travel to Gonâve Island, which is part of the Republic of Haiti, and attempt to overthrow the government. To execute the plan, Weisenburg and Thomas reportedly prepared from August 2024 to July 2025. They were going to buy a boat and sail to the island, which has a population of about 87,000, kill all the men, and force the women and children to be their sex slaves.

The men even went so far as to take Haitian Creole classes to prepare for the coup.

A timeline of their planned f*ckery looks like this:

On Aug. 5, 2024, Weisenburg enrolled at the North Texas Fire Academy in Rockwall, Tx., in hopes of gaining skills to overthrow the island.

On Jan. 7, 2025, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, to gain military training,

Because fire training is not for the weak, Weisenburg failed out of the program on Feb. 8, 2025.

On Feb. 20, 2025, Weisenburg, the clear weak link, bought tickets to Thailand with plans of enrolling in a sailing course, but once he got to Thailand, he didn’t enroll in the course.

On March 14, 2025, Thomas, for his Air Force assignment, switched from one in Germany to one in Maryland. The indictment claims that both men wanted to stay in America to continue working on their coup, which they just now realized was going to need more bodies, so they started recruiting homeless people from Washington, D.C.

Both Weisenburg and Thomas face up to life in federal prison if they are convicted of the most serious crime, conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country.

They could face up to 30 years for the “production of child pornography charges,” Fox 26 Houston reports.

SEE ALSO:

Neo-Nazi Sentenced To 20 Years For Baltimore Power Grid Plot

Teen Kills Parents, Plots To Kill Trump To ‘Save White Race’





‘Whiteganistan’ Dream Dies As Pair Indicted In Alleged Plan To Mass Murder And Enslave On Haitian Soil was originally published on newsone.com