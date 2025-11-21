Listen Live
Ordinary Is Easy...Extraordinary Takes Effort | Dr Willey Jolley

Ordinary Is Easy…Extraordinary Takes Effort | Dr Willey Jolley

Unlocking extraordinary accomplishments demands more than mere ease, as Dr. Willey Jolley explains.

Published on November 21, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Ordinary Is Easy…Extraordinary Takes Effort”

Today I want to share an idea from my book, An Attitude of Excellence.  And it is simply this, that excellence is something that you can achieve and anybody can be excellent.  See, most people want to be ordinary.  It takes no effort to be ordinary.  But if you want to be extraordinary, that’s when you got to work.  And extraordinary people don’t just work harder than everybody else.  They make a commitment to excellence and they keep the commitment.  They refuse to cut corners.  They refuse to settle for good enough. 

See, excellence requires discipline, consistency, and focus.  The payoff, though, is worth the work because extraordinary people live extraordinary lives.  Jjust aim for ordinary living?  No, decide to rise above with an extraordinary commitment to excellence and an attitude of excellence that doesn’t waver.  Hey, you can, and you can do it ’cause you choose to. 

