Lifestyle

Healing | Ericaism

Explore the path to wholeness through Ericaism's exploration of healing.

Published on November 18, 2025

Ericaism GUMEC
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” titled “Healing,” Erica delivered a powerful message about healing, forgiveness, and the importance of family connection, especially as the holiday season approaches. Drawing from her own recent experiences with loss, Erica shared how moments of grief can unexpectedly open doors for reconciliation and renewed love within families. She explained how losing loved ones brought her family closer, allowing them to connect with relatives who had felt distant and unseen.

Erica shared that even in difficult times, God’s timing is perfect. She spoke of how her late aunt charged their family with forgiveness, love, and conversation, leading to beautiful reunions. This personal testimony served as a foundation for her broader message, reminding listeners that even painful situations can serve a divine purpose. She encouraged everyone to recognize the joy that comes from being connected to family and to not let past hurts stand in the way of that blessing.


With the holidays on the horizon, Erica passionately prayed for listeners to do the necessary work to heal their hearts. She acknowledged that not every family dynamic is the same but encouraged everyone to seek a new perspective and understanding. For those struggling with unforgiveness and pain, she advised them to lean on prayer and praise, asking God to remove any bitterness. “Let’s make sure that we do the work on ourselves first,” she urged, “so when it is time for you to be around family that you actually can heal.”

Finally, Erica challenged her audience to face difficult situations head-on rather than running from them. She reminded them that they possess the strength through Christ to confront issues with love and find resolution. Emphasizing that God’s love is available to all, she concluded with a call to action: “Let’s heal. Let’s heal in our families. Let’s heal in our hearts… Be well in your mind, your spirit, your heart and your soul and even your family.”

