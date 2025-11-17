Listen Live
Comeback Season Is Here! | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 17, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Comeback Season Is Here!”

This next minute could totally transform your life.  Just because you’ve had setbacks of the past doesn’t mean you’re doomed to repeat them.  Your history does not determine your destiny.  You may have fallen down before, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rise up again.  You may have failed yesterday, but tomorrow is still full of power and possibilities. 

The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence.  Stop living in yesterday.  Look ahead to what’s possible.  Your future is waiting for you, but you’ve got to release the past so you can receive what’s coming.  Don’t get stuck in history.  Step boldly into your destiny. 

00:00:49 Speaker 1 

Comeback Season Is Here! | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

