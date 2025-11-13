Epstein Emails: Trump Knew About Abuse, Did Not Participate

Source: Kypros / Getty

On Wednesday, we reported that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails in which late billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein wrote in an exchange with his long-time accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, that President Donald Trump “spent hours at my house,” and that he “knew about the girls” who were being abused on Epstein’s island.

A deeper look into these email exchanges reveals that Epstein indicated that Trump knew about the abuse that was going on, but he didn’t participate in any of it. This could present quite the ironic conundrum for the president, who has told the media numerous times that he had no idea his former friend was sexually assaulting and trafficking underage girls.

On one hand, Trump could tout Epstein’s own words as proof that he isn’t the pedophile people across social media have been calling him. On the other hand, he would be admitting he had the knowledge and power to stop Epstein from committing horrific acts against countless victims, and, instead, he stood by and did nothing.

From the Washington Post:

“Trump knew of it. and came to my house many times during that period,” Epstein wrote in an email to himself on Feb. 1, 2019, several months before he was arrested on sex trafficking charges and killed himself in jail. “He never got a massage.” That account, included in a tranche of documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee, conflicts with Trump’s denial of ever knowing about Epstein’s solicitation of underage prostitution before Epstein’s 2008 plea deal. Trump has said that he knew Epstein socially in Palm Beach, Florida, and that they had a falling-out in the mid-2000s, which Trump has attributed to a real estate deal and Epstein’s hiring employees away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club. “I had no idea,” Trump told reporters in July 2019. “I haven’t spoken to him in many, many years.”

Trump has spent the last handful of months downplaying the Epstein controversy and calling it a “Democrat hoax,” a refrain he repeated even as Epstein survivors were speaking out on Capitol Hill in September. The recent reveal by House Democrats should only further suspicions that Trump and his administration have been scrambling to make the controversy go away because the president knows the extent of his involvement, even if that involvement didn’t include personal participation in sexual abuse.

Of course, even if people were to concede, based on these emails, that Trump didn’t join Epstein in abusing young women and girls, it still wouldn’t clear him of all suspicion that he’s a sexual predator. Earlier this week, we reported that he’s requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court review the $5 million civil case that found he sexually abused and defamed magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after failing multiple times to get those judgements overturned, which should only serve as a reminder that the p***y-grabber-in-chief America has elected to the White House not once, but twice has been found liable for a sexual assault in a court of law, and that finding has been affirmed by multiple courts and judge panels. On top of that, more than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual assault.

But if we’re going to fall down that cringy rabbit hole, we might also revisit the multiple times Trump was on camera saying that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, was so attractive that he would date her if he wasn’t her father. Or how about the time he gave shock-jock Howard Stern permission to refer to Ivanka as “a piece of ass” before they discussed extensively whether Ivanka had gotten breast implants or if she had naturally “always been very voluptuous,” as Trump described?

We could also circle back to when Trump was still campaigning for his first term as president, when a 2005 video taken from Trump Tower was leaked that showed the president, at 46 years old, telling a young girl he spotted on the escalator that he’d be dating her in 10 years, indicating that it’s his natural instinct to sexualize a pre-teen he just laid eyes on.

There’s also the Stormy Daniels testimony and the Miss Teen USA contestants who reported that Trump walked in on them while they were changing when they were as young as 15. Look, the point is, one could fill a scrapbook with all the evidence that Trump is the same kind of “creep” he has called Epstein in explaining their fallout.

Anyway, as Trump grapples with the latest dive into the scandal that just won’t go away regarding his ties to Epstein, “a bipartisan effort to force the House to vote on a measure that would compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files advanced to the next stage,” according to the New York Times. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) joined forces to force a vote on a bill that would require Trump’s loyal DOJ to release within 30 days material on its investigation into Epstein and Maxwell.

For some reason, the MAGA-fied GOP has been fighting tooth and nail to prevent the effort from coming to fruition. Go figure.

From the Times:

With President Trump and House Republican leaders opposed, proponents had turned to an arcane procedural tactic, known as a discharge petition, which allows them to circumvent House leadership and bring bills onto the floor if a majority of members — 218 of them — sign on. When it became clear that they had succeeded, Speaker Mike Johnson, who had gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid a vote on such a measure, relented on Wednesday night and said he would bring it to a vote next week. The measure now appears likely to pass, though it is unlikely to survive to enactment. It would, however, put the entire House on record demanding full transparency from the Trump administration on the Epstein affair.

Trump visibly hates the way his second term has been plagued by unrelenting questions about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but the public won’t let it go, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

Just sayin’ — there’s a reason why the statue below exists.

SEE ALSO:

Epstein Emails Released By House Dems Implicate Donald Trump

Donald Trump Denies Signature On Epstein Birthday Card Is His

ABC News Panel Skewers Trump For His Epstein Files Struggle

Epstein Survivors Speak Out, Trump Responds, Labels It A ‘Democrat Hoax’









Epstein Emails: Trump Knew About Sex Abuse, But Did Not Participate. That Won’t End The Controversy was originally published on newsone.com