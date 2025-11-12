Listen Live
Pain Prepares You for Purpose | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 12, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Pain Prepares You for Purpose”

This next minute could transform, I mean, totally transform your life.  Look, pain is not pleasant, but pain has a purpose.  Your greatest growth often comes from your greatest struggles.  The lessons you learn in the valley prepare you for the mountaintop.  The pressure you feel today is shaping you for the promise of tomorrow and the great things that are coming your way in the future. 

Don’t waste your pain.  Let it teach you.  Let it build you.  Let it shape you.  Sometimes God will allow pain not to punish you, but to prepare you for something bigger and better and greater.  Trust the process.  The pain you feel today. is getting you ready and setting you up for the purpose you’ll live tomorrow. 

Pain Prepares You for Purpose | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

