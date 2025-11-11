Trump Asks Supreme Court To Review Sexual Assault Verdict, Questions Why E. Jean Carroll Waited So Long To Accuse Him

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump, for whatever reason, keeps deciding that now is the perfect time to remind America that he had been found liable for a sexual assault. As his approval rating continues to plummet and Americans continue to tie the infamous Epstein files to every action of his, Trump has decided to run to his conservative pals on the Supreme Court and ask them to review the $5 million civil case that found he sexually abused and defamed magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after failing multiple times to get it overturned. Since earlier this year, he’s been trying to use the power of his presidency to quash a judgment not nearly enough people have been talking about as much as they should have, because, as usual, Trump has the self-awareness of a 79-year-old infant who was literally born yesterday.

For those who are unfamiliar with the case, in late 2022, Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s and defamed her in 2019 when he denied the assault, claiming she made it up to boost sales of a book, and saying she isn’t even his type — because, you know, that’s exactly a thing a non-rapist would say, right along with “grab them by the p***y.”

The jury, of course, didn’t buy it, and Trump was found liable for the assault and ordered to pay the $5 million judgment against him. Last December, a federal appeals court affirmed the jury’s verdict, ruling the trial judge did not make errors that would warrant a new trial. Then, in June, Trump lost a bid to have the appeal reviewed by the full bench of judges.

From CNN:

Trump has claimed Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the civil trial, made numerous errors by allowing the jury to hear testimony from two women who alleged Trump sexually assaulted them years ago. His lawyers also said the judge should not have let the jurors see the “Access Hollywood tape,” which captured Trump in 2005 on a hot mic saying he gropes and kisses women.

So, basically, Trump’s core defense has been that the jury wouldn’t have thought he was a rapist if jurors weren’t allowed to see so much recorded evidence that made him sound like a rapist.

Meanwhile, a different jury found Trump liable for defaming Carroll for repeating his statements about her book in 2022 and ordered him to pay $83 million in damages. He also tried to appeal that ruling, and, in September, a federal appeals court panel affirmed the damages once again, finding it “reasonable in light of the extraordinary and egregious facts.”

Unfortunately, Trump only knows how to tell extraordinary and egregious lies. He doesn’t know anything about “facts” except how to pretend they don’t exist.

Anyway, in his latest appeal to the Supreme Court, the president, well, continued to fail at not sounding like exactly the kind of man women would do well not to leave their drinks unattended around.

“There were no eyewitnesses, no video evidence, and no police report or investigation,” Trump’s legal team told the high court in the appeal filed Monday. “Instead, Carroll waited more than 20 years to falsely accuse Donald Trump, who she politically opposes, until after he became the 45th president, when she could maximize political injury to him and profit for herself.”

Look, if there existed a Sexual Assault Apologist 101 textbook, the first chapter would be called “Why Did She Wait So Long to Report It?”

Trump also seems to be running with the “I’m president, so I’m legally bulletproof” angle this time around. His MAGA-fied Justice Department, according to CNN, filed an amicus brief supporting review of whether presidential immunity can be waived “from civil damages liability predicated on official acts.”

As of this writing, the appeals case is not yet on the Supreme Court’s docket, but you can bet at least one justice will agree to hear it, because “birds of a feather” and all that.

Y’all know who I’m talking about.

Shout out to Anita Hill.

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Review Sexual Assault Verdict, Questions Why E. Jean Carroll Waited So Long To Accuse Him was originally published on newsone.com