Thanksgiving meal a day giveaway

It’s a week of giving on Praise 100.9 – and we’re turning up the blessings with family, food and funny business!

Every day this week, one family will win a full thanksgiving dinner rom Cuzzo’s Cuisine, where everyone is family — turkey, fixings, the whole feast! And you’ll also score tickets to see comedian Tim Shropshire live at the Knight Theater on Sunday, November 23!

Turn up the grub, the gratitude and the giggles. Your chance to win a full thanksgiving meal and tickets to a family comedy show that’ll have you cracking up ‘til dessert!

Listen all week for your cue to call — only on Praise 100.9 — charlotte’s inspiration station!