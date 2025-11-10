Listen Live
Don't Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 10, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Don’t Quit In The Middle”

The next minute could totally transform your life.  See, too many people, I’ve learned too many people quit in the middle of the struggle.  They give up right before the breakthrough.  Don’t quit in the middle.  Whatever you do, don’t quit.  Because see, the darkest hour is right before the dawn, and the toughest fight comes right before the victory. 

Hold on, push through, keep going.  If you stop in the middle, you’ll never see the finish line.  If you quit in the storm, you’ll never see the rainbow.  Don’t let frustration rob you of your future.  Stay the course, because the blessing is on the other side of the battle, and you can win. 

