Listen Live
Lifestyle

Replacing Clarity with Faith | Faith Walk

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Faith Walk GUMEC
Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media
 

Erica Campbell delivered a powerful message during her “Faith Walk” segment, encouraging listeners to embrace faith even when the path forward isn’t clear. She challenged the common desire for clarity, suggesting that it can sometimes hinder our ability to truly trust God’s plan.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica explained that God often calls us to operate purely in faith, without a full understanding of why we are doing something or who it is for. This is especially true when asked to do difficult things, like forgiving someone who has wronged us. “Sometimes God just wants to know if you’ll trust him enough to move when he tells you to move,” she shared. To increase our faith, God often decreases our visibility, pushing us out of our comfort zones. She used the powerful example of Peter walking on water, noting that God didn’t calm the storm or turn on a light; He simply called Peter to step out of the boat in the midst of the chaos.

RELATED STORY: Confess It | Faith Walk

RELATED STORY: Faith to Finish | Faith Walk

Drawing from her personal journey, Erica recounted her initial hesitation when she and her husband were called to start their church. The fear and lack of a clear roadmap made her say “no” at first. She compared this to biblical figures like Moses, who was told to go to a place God would show him, meaning he had to start walking without knowing the final destination.

Erica concluded by reminding the community that our primary goal is to please God, not to seek comfort or recognition. True obedience often means completing the last assignment God gave you, even if it’s uncomfortable or doesn’t come with applause. The core of the faith walk, she emphasized, is moving when God says move, not because we understand, but simply because we trust Him.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Replacing Clarity with Faith | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
National

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close