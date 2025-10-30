Listen Live
October Marks Filipino American History Month

Published on October 30, 2025

Filipino American History Month, Colourful Poster, Banner Design Template.
October is recognized as Filipino American History Month, honoring the rich heritage and contributions of Filipino Americans across the United States. The celebration was first established in 1988 by the Filipino American National Historical Society and officially recognized by Congress in 2009. October was chosen to commemorate the arrival of the first Filipinos in what is now the United States on Oct. 18, 1587, in Morro Bay, California. Throughout the month, communities nationwide hold cultural events, educational programs, and celebrations to highlight more than four centuries of Filipino American history and influence.

