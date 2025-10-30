Listen Live
Local

CLT to Gain 300+ Jobs as Life Insurance Firm Announces $12M Expansion

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pacific Life Insurance company logo seen displayed on a
SOPA Images

Pacific Life Insurance Co. will invest $12.3 million to open a new office in Charlotte, creating 301 jobs over the next five years, Gov. Josh Stein’s office announced Tuesday. According to The Charlotte Observer, the Fortune 500 company said the new positions will pay an average annual salary of $176,250, more than double Mecklenburg County’s average wage of $86,830. State officials said the expansion reflects North Carolina’s growing role as a financial services hub. The new office marks a major East Coast investment for Pacific Life, which is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read the full story here

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

National

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close