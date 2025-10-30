Listen Live
October Marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published on October 30, 2025

domestic violence awareness month background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during October, to raise awareness about the mission.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to honoring survivors, raising awareness, and promoting efforts to end abuse in homes and relationships. Advocates nationwide are holding vigils, fundraisers, and educational events to highlight the ongoing impact of domestic violence, which affects millions of people each year. Officials urge communities to support survivors and spread resources for those in need of help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for confidential assistance.

