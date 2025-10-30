Listen Live
October Highlights Depression, Mental Health Awareness

Published on October 30, 2025

Men's health exam with doctor or psychiatrist working with patient having consultation on diagnostic examination on male disease or mental illness in medical clinic or hospital mental health service
Chinnapong

October is recognized as National Depression and Mental Health Screening Awareness Month, a time dedicated to promoting early detection and treatment of mental health conditions. The observance began in the 1990s, led by the nonprofit Screening for Mental Health, Inc., to encourage people to assess their emotional well-being through free, confidential screenings. Throughout the month, health organizations, schools, and community centers host events and provide resources to reduce stigma and connect individuals with support. Advocates say the initiative helps raise awareness that mental health care is as vital as physical health care.

