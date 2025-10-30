Ex-Hornets player facing federal charges in betting investigation

Jared C. Tilton

The FBI arrested former Charlotte Hornets and current Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Thursday in Orlando as part of a federal sports betting investigation, according to ESPN. Authorities reportedly took Rozier into custody hours after Miami’s season-opening loss to the Magic, according to WBTV. The probe centers on a March 23, 2023 Hornets game flagged by sportsbooks for suspicious betting on Rozier’s performance “unders.” He left that game early with an injury after playing just 10 minutes. Rozier, traded to Miami in January 2024, did not play in Wednesday’s opener. ESPN also reported that Chauncey Billups was arrested in the same investigation.

