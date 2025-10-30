Listen Live
Ex-Hornets player facing federal charges in betting investigation

Published on October 30, 2025

Sacramento Kings v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton

The FBI arrested former Charlotte Hornets and current Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Thursday in Orlando as part of a federal sports betting investigation, according to ESPN. Authorities reportedly took Rozier into custody hours after Miami’s season-opening loss to the Magic, according to WBTV. The probe centers on a March 23, 2023 Hornets game flagged by sportsbooks for suspicious betting on Rozier’s performance “unders.” He left that game early with an injury after playing just 10 minutes. Rozier, traded to Miami in January 2024, did not play in Wednesday’s opener. ESPN also reported that Chauncey Billups was arrested in the same investigation.

To read the full story, click here

