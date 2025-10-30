Listen Live
Local

Italian American Heritage Month Celebrated Nationwide in October

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Italian American Heritage Month Geometric shape pattern background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during October, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector
Neelrong28

Each October, communities across the United States celebrate Italian American Heritage Month, honoring the culture, history, and contributions of millions of Italian Americans. The observance began in 1989, when President George H.W. Bush and Congress proclaimed October as a time to recognize the community’s impact on American life. The month coincides with Columbus Day, historically tied to Italian heritage, though celebrations now focus on broader cultural pride. Across the country, parades, art exhibits, film screenings, and food festivals highlight Italian traditions and the lasting influence of Italian Americans on the nation’s identity.

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Money Monday: Jini Thornton Urges Taxpayers to File Before Oct. 15

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close