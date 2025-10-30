Charlotte Staple Restaurant Closing After Six Decades

Valdenilson Santos Bautz

One of Charlotte’s most iconic eateries is set to close after more than six decades in business.

Bar-B-Q King, a longtime fixture on Wilkinson Boulevard, announced it will serve its final meal on Nov. 1, according to WBTV.

Opened in 1959, the restaurant became a local favorite for its barbecue, seafood, and burgers — even earning national attention when Guy Fieri featured it on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

After 65 years, Bar-B-Q King is closing permanently following the sale of the property it occupies.

