Miller Drops 25 in Return as Hornets Top Nets in Season Opener
Brandon Miller scored 25 points in his first game since January as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 136-117 in Wednesday’s season opener. Miles Bridges added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while LaMelo Ball tallied 20 points and eight assists. According to WCCB, Charlotte showcased its depth with a franchise-record nine players scoring in double figures, including rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner — the first pair of rookies to start a Hornets season opener. Miller, returning from a wrist injury, erupted for 15 points in the second quarter as Charlotte built a 17-point halftime lead. The Hornets shot 53.3% overall and 47.2% from three.
