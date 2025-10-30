Listen Live
Local

Netflix Casting Charlotte Extras for New Season of The Hunting Wives

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Illustration Netflix
CFOTO

Netflix is seeking background extras in Charlotte for the second season of its drama series The Hunting Wives.

Based on the best-selling novel by May Cobb, the show will film in Charlotte and surrounding areas for its upcoming season, according to WCCB.

Those interested can apply by emailing thw2extras@gmail.com. Submissions should include your age, ethnicity, gender, city, and state in the subject line, along with two photos — one close-up and one full-length.

The Hunting Wives premiered on Netflix in July and was renewed for a second season in September.

Click here to read the full story

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Money Monday: Jini Thornton Urges Taxpayers to File Before Oct. 15

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close