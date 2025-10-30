Listen Live
Key Facts About Traveling During a Government Shutdown

Published on October 30, 2025

The federal government shutdown has entered its 13th day, raising concerns for travelers about possible disruptions. The shutdown began on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to pass a funding bill, leading to furloughs of “non-essential” federal workers. Essential staff, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers, remain on duty but are working without pay. According to WCNC, airlines for America reports that staffing shortages have already caused delays at airports in Burbank, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. The first missed paycheck is expected Oct. 28. While weather remains the top cause of delays, past shutdowns have seen increased sick calls that slowed airport operations.

Click here to read the full story

