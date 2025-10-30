Identity Released of Stowaway Found in Plane’s Landing Gear in CLT

Listen Live
Identity Released of Stowaway Found in Plane's Landing Gear

Published on October 30, 2025

A stowaway found dead in the landing gear of an American Airlines plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in late September has been identified, police said. According to WCNC, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police discovered the body on Sept. 28 while maintenance crews were servicing the aircraft. The victim, 25-year-old Jose Joaquin De Leon Santiz, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed his identity on Oct. 11. Santiz was from Guatemala, and the country’s consulate has notified his family. The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the plane’s landing gear compartment.

Click here to read the full story

