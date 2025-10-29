Listen Live
October Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Published on October 29, 2025

Breast cancer awareness month pink background with copy space. Silhouette of woman and ribbon in flat minimalist style. World campaign. Vector illustration for banner card info
Yuliya Hrelik

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and support those affected by the disease. Across the U.S., communities and organizations are holding events and campaigns featuring the pink ribbon — a symbol of solidarity and hope.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 298,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year. Health experts stress the importance of regular screenings, like mammograms, to improve outcomes.

