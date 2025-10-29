Listen Live
Warm Start to Week in Charlotte, Brief Rain Chance Midweek

Published on October 29, 2025

Skyline - Charlotte, North Carolina
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

Charlotte wraps up a beautiful Sunday, and Monday will bring more of the same with highs in the low 80s in the Piedmont and 70s in the High Country. Humidity builds Tuesday and peaks Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of scattered showers or storms—welcome news as the area remains in a low-grade drought. According to WBTV, a cold front clears things out by Thursday, ushering in cooler, drier air with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s—perfect for fall activities. In the tropics, one system off Africa likely curves out to sea, while another off the East Coast bears watching but remains low-risk.

