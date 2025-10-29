Listen Live
Local

NC native stars in Panthers’ dramatic rally win

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Dolphins v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
Grant Halverson

The Carolina Panthers matched the largest comeback in franchise history Sunday, rallying from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 — and it was North Carolina native Rico Dowdle who led the charge.

According to WBTV, the Asheville-born running back rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown, stepping in for the injured Chuba Hubbard. Dowdle’s performance tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in team history, just four shy of the all-time record.

After a shaky start, Carolina clawed back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, capped by a Bryce Young touchdown pass to rookie Mitchell Evans. The Panthers’ defense held strong in the final minutes to seal the win.

Click here to read the full story

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Money Monday: Jini Thornton Urges Taxpayers to File Before Oct. 15

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close