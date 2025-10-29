NASCAR Driver Joins Breast Cancer Survivors Ahead of CLT Playoff Race

Sean Gardner

NASCAR driver Erik Jones joined over 100 breast cancer survivors and supporters for a special event leading up to this weekend’s playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Jones — who drives the iconic No. 43 car — helped paint the pit road wall pink in preparation for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400.

According to WBTV, drivers Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, and Cole Custer also took part in the event.

The gathering came just as October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was about to begin. Along with painting, attendees listened to speakers, and many took time to write messages of hope and remembrance on the pit wall.

