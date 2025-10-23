The Flyer’s Prayer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Flyer’s Prayer“

Some years ago, I was doing some events with Gladys Knight, my dear friend, and we were talking about flying, and she shared she didn’t like to fly and was nervous when she did. I shared with her a prayer that I use every time I get on a plane, and I put it in my book, A Setback, Setup for a Comeback book that’s helped her and it helps others.

It reads, Father, thank you for another opportunity to fly your friendly skies. I ask now that you take complete control of this plane and that you dispatch A legion of angels to cover this plane from the front, but back from the top to the bottom, from wing to wing. Let this plane go up at the appropriate time, come down at the appropriate time with no incidents, accidents, or unplanned occurrences. And I pray that everybody in this plane will be blessed because you reside in me and I reside in this plane. In the name of Jesus, I pray Amen.

