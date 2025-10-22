Listen Live
Put the Weight Down | Ericaism

Published on October 22, 2025

Ericaism GUMEC
In this episode of “Ericaism,” titled “Put The Weight Down,” urged listeners to release the burdens and stresses they carry daily. Campbell used a vivid analogy, asking listeners to imagine carrying a gallon of water that represents last night’s worries. “Wouldn’t it be dumb for me to carry that around all day long?” she asked, highlighting the futility of holding onto past pain.

Campbell encouraged her audience to lay their troubles—family problems, financial issues, and emotional pain—at the feet of Jesus. She emphasized trusting that God will work things out for their good and can handle their burdens more effectively than they can. “If you lay it down, Jesus can pick it up,” she declared, offering a message of faith and surrender.


She also addressed the tendency to become “addicted” to past hurts, constantly talking about them and bonding with others over shared trauma. Campbell challenged listeners to break this cycle. “I want you to have the courage to lay it down,” she said, advising them not to let the actions of others stop them from pursuing their divine calling.

Finally, Campbell reframed trials as opportunities for growth. Just as lifting weights builds physical muscle, going through pressure and challenges can strengthen your mind and spirit. She urged everyone to stop dwelling on negativity and instead speak life and victory over themselves. The segment was a powerful reminder to walk in faith, release unnecessary weight, and embrace the strength that comes from overcoming adversity.

