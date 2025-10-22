TikTok Influencer Richard LA, Who Documents ICE Activity, Shot During ICE Raid, Charged With Assault

Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

A man was shot in the arm by federal agents on Tuesday morning during an immigration operation in South Los Angeles, in which a deputy U.S. marshal was also injured by a ricochet bullet. The authorities say they were attempting to apprehend the man because he was in the country illegally, but the kicker is that the alleged undocumented migrant also happens to be a well-known TikToker who uses his platform to track and document ICE activity.

According to ABC 7, 44-year-old Carlitos Ricardo Parias, who goes by Richard LA on TikTok, was charged with assault on a federal officer and is facing up to eight years in prison if he’s convicted.

Parias was reportedly in his car while it was parked in the 400 block of East 20th Street near Trinity Street around 8:52 a.m., when federal agents boxed him in with their vehicles as part of what authorities described as a targeted traffic stop on an undocumented immigrant who had previously avoided capture.

Pier Rojas, who also takes video of ICE agents and reportedly witnessed the stop, told ABC 7 in Spanish that Parias was in his car, and it appeared he was nervous and afraid, not wanting to get out when agents began firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

Of course, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said in a statement pretty much what federal officials always say in these incidents: that the suspect did everything wrong and the “cops,” fearing for their lives, did everything right.

McLaughlin claims Parias “weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee. Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots.” Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli is also backing the agents, describing Paras in a tweet as “a 44-year-old illegal alien from Mexico,” and claiming he rammed his car into police vehicles.

From ABC 7:

Parias is accused of ramming his Toyota Camry into law enforcement vehicles in front of and behind him after they boxed him in. Essayli said Parias spun the Camry’s tires, spewing smoke and debris into the air and causing the car to fishtail, “causing agents to worry for their safety.” Essayli said an agent broke into his side window, but it wasn’t enough to subdue Parias. That’s when an agent opened fire. Parias was shot once in the elbow, and the deputy U.S. marshal was shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet, according to DHS. Essayli said both the deputy marshal and Parias are expected to recover. Friends say Parias is undergoing surgery on the gunshot wound. Crowds formed outside the California Hospital in downtown L.A., where Parias and the deputy marshal were taken for treatment.

As usual, the community doesn’t seem to be buying what the feds are selling.

“This level of violence from federal agents is unacceptable,” Veritas Topete said as activists and community members gathered for a protest and press conference at the scene of the shooting.

“This type of violence is a type of violence that we denounce, and is a type of violence that will only create more violence,” said Ron Gochez with Union Del Barrio.

In an Instagram post, Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price Jr. described Parias as a well-known member of the community who had lived in South LA for decades.

“Richard is a pillar of our community, a fearless citizen journalist whose authentic storytelling has consistently uplifted the unheard voices of South Central Los Angeles. His unfiltered portrayal of real life has fostered a loyal following, both on TikTok and throughout our City. Richard LA exemplifies what it means to serve your community with courage and heart,” Price’s office said in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of Price’s deputy chief of staff, Jose Ugarte, who was awarding Parias a certificate of recognition two months ago for his citizen reporting in the community.

The truth about Parias’ legal status is unclear. According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the U.S. Marshals Central District of California described him as a “suspect wanted for illegal entry,” but it’s difficult to believe a person who knows they entered the country illegally would make a public name for himself by being a social media influencer who specializes in documenting ICE activity. At any rate, the only current charge against him that has been reported is the alleged assault on a federal officer.

According to ABC, Parias is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

