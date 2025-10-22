Love Holds On | Love Talk

On the latest “Love Talk” segment from Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell got real about the nature of love, reminding us that it isn’t always neat and tidy. She dove into how genuine love persists even through anger and disagreement, a message that resonated deeply with listeners.
Campbell kicked things off with a classic scene from Harlem Nights, where Della Reese’s character still professed her love for Eddie Murphy’s character even after he shot her in the pinky toe. This memorable moment served as a perfect illustration of her main point: you can be furious with someone you love, but the love itself doesn’t just disappear. She explained that true love—the kind shared between family, spouses, and lifelong friends—is built to withstand conflict. It’s the feeling of being mad at your sibling but ready to defend them against anyone else.