Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 21, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Mind Is Like A Garden

To become a success in life, you must be careful what you allow to be planted in your mind because your mind will grow whatever is planted.  Your mind is like a garden.  If you plant positive, it will grow positive.  But if you plant negative, it will grow negative.  If you plant good thoughts, it will grow good in your life.  But if you plant poison, then that too will grow. 

That is why you must be careful what you allow to be planted in your mind because it will grow whatever is planted there.  As you sow so shall you reap.  Think about nothing and you tend to do nothing.  But think about great things and you tend to do greater things than you could believe.  Be careful what you allow in your mind because what you allow to be planted in your mind will grow. 

 

