Are You Praying Though | Faith Walk

There’s a stirring question echoing through the community: “Are you praying though?” It’s an invitation to examine not just how often we pray, but what’s at the heart of those prayers. Beyond quoting familiar scriptures like “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17), the challenge is to look deeper—past requests for material things—and focus our spiritual energy on the pressing struggles within our world and neighborhoods.

Prayer isn’t just for blessing our own households; it’s a call to stand in the gap for our cities, our nation, and for believers everywhere who face persecution and chaos. Instead of letting ourselves be distracted by the noise and drama that tries to divide us, it’s time to use prayer to break strongholds, speak healing over addiction, and be a light in the darkness.