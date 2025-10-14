Listen Live
Are You Praying Though | Faith Walk

Published on October 14, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media
 

In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, we’re diving deep into one of the most powerful tools we have as believers: the true purpose and power of prayer. We’re challenged to look beyond our personal wants and focus our faith on changing the world around us. This is a call to action for every person of faith to activate the power that transforms lives, breaks strongholds, and brings light to our communities.

There’s a stirring question echoing through the community: “Are you praying though?” It’s an invitation to examine not just how often we pray, but what’s at the heart of those prayers. Beyond quoting familiar scriptures like “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17), the challenge is to look deeper—past requests for material things—and focus our spiritual energy on the pressing struggles within our world and neighborhoods.

Prayer isn’t just for blessing our own households; it’s a call to stand in the gap for our cities, our nation, and for believers everywhere who face persecution and chaos. Instead of letting ourselves be distracted by the noise and drama that tries to divide us, it’s time to use prayer to break strongholds, speak healing over addiction, and be a light in the darkness.

Every believer carries power. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been walking in faith for decades or just a day—the Holy Spirit moves powerfully in us all. Sometimes, it’s the simplest prayer, or invoking the name of Jesus, that can change the atmosphere and stop harm in its tracks. There are stories in our community of faith where danger was turned away and lives were safeguarded, not by fear, but by bold, believing prayer.

This is a call to action: don’t settle for anxious or fearful living. Stand up in the authority God has given you. Be unafraid to lift prayers for others and your surroundings, knowing you have the power to spark real, lasting change. Prayer isn’t passive. It’s an active, vibrant tool for transformation—yours to use in building a stronger, safer, and more unified community.

Are You Praying Though | Faith Walk  was originally published on getuperica.com

