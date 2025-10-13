Listen Live
(Columbus Day) - Celebrating Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 13, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “(Columbus Day) – Celebrating Gratitude

Today is a special day. A unique day because it is Columbus Day in America and Thanksgiving Day in Canada last year. This time of the year I was in Canada speaking for a real estate organization. So I got to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with my client and his family. I learned a lot of Canadians who live in America.  We will celebrate Thanksgiving this month and next month as well. They do it this month with the Canadian family and next month with Americans. So I want to encourage you to do what I do. I celebrate Thanksgiving today and tomorrow and the next day and next month. Oh, no, I don’t eat Turkey and cranberry every day. But I do get thanks. Every day, I celebrate every, every, each and every day. My eyes open up, and now I know we’re in the midst of challenging time, but we’re still here as long as we are here, we should be thankful and celebrate Thanksgiving each and every day. I encourage you to take thanks  and give thanks for each and every day you wake up.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

(Columbus Day) – Celebrating Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

