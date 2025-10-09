Listen Live
Jokia Releases New Single "So Happy" ft. Jazze Pha

Published on October 9, 2025

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

’So Happy’ is my personal celebration of joy after overcoming seasons of struggle. It’s a soul-funk-gospel anthem that blends infectious horns, Jazze Pha’s hype energy, and my heartfelt vocals to capture the feeling of being truly free and grateful. The song is about choosing happiness as a declaration of faith and resilience—dancing through life’s challenges and inspiring others to do the same. Whether it’s at a praise break, a cookout, or just driving with the windows down, it’s meant to lift spirits, get people moving, and remind them that joy is powerful.”

Jokia is a 2x #1 Billboard recording artist celebrated for her powerful blend of gospel, R&B, and Christian contemporary music. With chart-topping hits like “Yahweh” and “Let Him In,” Jokia has captivated audiences worldwide, using her music to inspire faith, hope, and resilience. Her latest single, “Rise,” debuted at #1 on iTunes and is featured in the upcoming films The Heathen and Love Mountain. She recently debuted her song “Brand New” on Fox 26 Houston, where she also shared her journey in an insightful interview.

An Army veteran and therapist, Jokia holds a master’s degree in counseling and is pursuing her doctorate in clinical psychology, blending her passion for music with her dedication to holistic well-being. As a devoted wife, mother, and rising star in the music industry, Jokia continues to inspire with her unwavering spirit, profound artistry, and commitment to connecting with audiences through her work. Follow her on social media at @jokiamusic for updates on her latest projects.

Jokia Releases New Single “So Happy” ft. Jazze Pha  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

