Otis Kemp Brings New Music Video with Flo Rida

Miami, FL (October 6, 2025) — Known for blending his soulful gospel roots with the energy of Miami’s hip-hop scene, chart-topper Otis Kemp releases the official

music video for his single “Watch” with Flo Rida, on his YouTube channel. The two South Florida hitmakers collaborated on this song, inspiring audiences to celebrate the powerful impact of God’s blessings, reflecting themes of personal testimony and joy.

Otis Kemp says: “Watch’ is more than a song—it’s a reminder that when you think it’s over, God shows up right on time. The real blessings aren’t just money—they’re love, joy, peace, family, and life itself.”

Hailing from Miami, FL, the soulful singer and songwriter continues to ascend as a fresh voice in the genre, with a gift for creating songs that resonate with listeners to embrace resilience, gratitude, finding hope and deeper spiritual connection. Hitting the airwaves with tracks like his breakout No. 1 single “Daily Bread,” along with his second No.1 single “Everything” with Lena Byrd Miles, both songs hit No. 1 on both Billboard’s and Mediabase’s Gospel Airplay charts in 2024. Kemp made history on “Daily Bread” as the first national No. 1 release by a South Florida independent gospel artist, and released his debut full-length album Meet Me in Miami in 2024. Garnering multiple Stellar Award nominations for his album and praise for crafting intimate visual portraits with heartfelt lyrical storytelling, his music bridges gospel, R&B, and hip-hop influences. “Church Parking Lot” with powerhouse gospel vocalist Tasha Page-Lockhart, is his latest single that has been another rising hit on the Gospel Airplay chart.

Reflecting Kemp’s ongoing journey of faith and music, the new song “Watch” aims to remind audiences of the blessings they already have, even in difficult times. No matter what someone may be going through, His blessings are on the way. The song and video bring together Kemp and Flo Rida’s dynamic styles and signature sounds, fusing uplifting gospel and flowing hip-hop beats. With millions of streams across platforms and collaborations that connect faith with contemporary sounds, Otis Kemp is steadily carving out a unique lane as one of gospel’s most versatile rising stars. Kemp is the CEO of his own Revive 5.0 Entertainment record label, and is also dedicated to uplifting his South Florida community through education and mentorship, as the founder of the Appleseeds Performing Arts Academy, which provides at-risk youth with artistic training and life-skills programming.

