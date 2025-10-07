Studio Museum in Harlem will Open its New Home

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

(Black PR Wire) HARLEM, NEW YORK, NY, – The Studio Museum in Harlem recently announced that it will celebrate the public opening of its new seven-floor, 82,000-square-foot building on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

This milestone moment will be marked by a celebratory Community Day that will activate the entire building, welcoming everyone from the Museum’s surrounding communities and beyond. The Museum has also announced that its hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Admission prices are offered as a suggestion, with free admission on Sundays as part of the Museum’s weekly day of programming for all ages, Studio Sundays. Suggested prices are $16 for adults and $9 for seniors (sixty-five years and over), students, and visitors with disabilities (care partners are free). Admission is free for children sixteen and under.

Thelma Golden, Ford Foundation Director and Chief Curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, said, “As our historic homecoming approaches, I am reflecting on the transformative vision of the artists, supporters, and community members who have helped us shape this pivotal moment in our legacy. Our breathtaking new building is an invaluable space and a tribute to the Museum’s mission and the vitality of artists of African descent. I am thrilled to welcome everyone back to a reimagined Studio Museum, rooted in Harlem and resonating far beyond.”

Raymond J. McGuire, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Studio Museum in Harlem, said, “Over the past half-century, the Studio Museum has catalyzed a cultural transformation that is as sweeping as it is profound. We thank all of the members of the outstanding public-private partnership who have made possible our impending opening: the City of New York, the Trustees and philanthropists who have been with us since we initiated this project, and the new generation of patrons who have stepped forward so generously to join us on this journey.”

The new home of the Studio Museum in Harlem is designed by Adjaye Associates with Cooper Robertson serving as executive architect.

Adjaye Associates said, “The new building for the Studio Museum in Harlem pushes the museum classification to a new place with a fresh approach to the display and reception of art. Education spaces and artists’ studios are presented as a triptych frame that holds the center body of the composition, with the Museum offering respite from the bustling city while activating and celebrating the vibrancy of Harlem.”

Erin Flynn, RA, LEED AP, Partner, Cooper Robertson, said, “The Studio Museum in Harlem is a remarkable institution. Seeing this design through to completion has been a special and joyful experience for our whole team at Cooper Robertson. The new building embodies the Museum’s close connection to its community, with a design that seamlessly supports both its program and mission. It’s a testament to the Studio Museum in Harlem’s visionary leadership that they have reimagined how a museum can serve both the public and artists. As a firm that shares a commitment to community, we couldn’t be more thrilled to see the building debut this fall.”

Laurie Cumbo, New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner, said, “The Studio Museum in Harlem is a pillar of our city’s cultural landscape, fostering generations of artists from the African diaspora and driving a global transformation while always remaining deeply rooted in the community that created it. That’s why the reopening of the Studio Museum this fall is a major milestone for our city. The new building rising on 125th Street will be a hub for artists and audiences to connect, converse, and explore new ideas. Harlem has long been a nexus of Black creative energy. The new building will advance and anchor this tradition, as does the opening slate of programs. The Department of Cultural Affairs is so proud to support the next chapter for this singular institution, and I can’t wait to experience it firsthand.”

José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City, said, “At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts makes a positive impact on our lives, and the highly anticipated opening of the Studio Museum in Harlem embodies this belief. As a partner in helping fuel the transformation of this cultural anchor for the Harlem community, we look forward to the Museum’s new home being an enriching and educational destination for neighbors, artists, and visitors.”

Opening Events and Celebrations

Held on Saturday, November 15, Community Day will activate the entire building, offering free admission and activities for all ages. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the new building, engage with the collection and exhibitions on view, and participate in a variety of programming, including art, activities, entertainment, festivities, and more. Taking place at the Museum and on the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building’s plaza, Community Day will welcome and engage Harlem community members, cultural partners, and visitors from New York City, the country, and abroad.

On Sunday, November 16, the Museum will resume its weekly day of free programming for all ages, Studio Sundays, which will include drop-in art-making workshops, guided family tours, gallery talks, and storytime sessions.

