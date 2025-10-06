Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through“

If you want something in life, then you must take action if you want results. My friend, the late, great, famous Wally Amos, the king of cookies, said that you must have faith, focus, and follow through. He said that God is not a one-idea God, and therefore, we can have the faith to believe in the dreams that we are given, focus to pinpoint our energies on the dream, and follow through to take the necessary action steps that will make the dream into a reality. He said, Faith is not only a fact, but it is also an act. For faith to be effective, you must take action because faith without works is dead. So today, make a decision to write down what you want and then act on what you wrote.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:



The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through| Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com