Family of JCSU Icon Pettis Norman Creates Scholarship in His Honor

Published on September 29, 2025

HBCU Classic pep rally brings heart and soul to Boston's City Hall Plaza
Boston Globe

The Johnson C. Smith University community paid tribute to a campus legend during Saturday’s homecoming celebration. At halftime of the Golden Bulls’ game against Bluefield State, the family of Pettis Norman took to the field to honor his legacy with a special presentation. They announced a $250,000 gift to establish a scholarship fund in Norman’s name, supporting future JCSU students, according to WBTV. Norman, a proud alumnus and former NFL player, passed away this summer. His wife, Ivette, called the scholarship a fitting way to continue his impact. The Golden Bulls honored him on the field too, winning 69-13 while wearing helmet decals with his initials and number.

To read the full story, click here

Praise 100.9

