NC Governor Declares Emergency Ahead of Dangerous Weather Conditions

Published on September 29, 2025

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 10:
The Washington Post

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency on Saturday as the state braces for heavy rainfall and possible impacts from Tropical Depression 9, which may become Tropical Storm Imelda. In preparation, the State Emergency Response Team is mobilizing swift water rescue crews, search and rescue teams, National Guard units, and other support services. According to WBTV, officials urge residents to monitor weather alerts, know their coastal evacuation zones at KnowYourZone.NC.Gov, and avoid flooded areas. Drivers are reminded not to bypass barricades or drive through high water. For real-time flood updates and alerts, visit FIMAN.NC.Gov and enable emergency notifications on your phone.

Click here to read the full story

