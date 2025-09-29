Listen Live
Local

Western NC Officials Criticize FEMA for Delayed Helene Recovery Funds

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

One Year Since Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina
Allison Joyce

At a hearing Wednesday morning, officials from Western North Carolina urged state lawmakers to pressure the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for quicker reimbursements and clearer guidance following Hurricane Helene.

According to WBTV, state leaders estimate that only about 10.6% of the $60 billion in storm-related damages has been covered by federal funds so far. Without sufficient funding, local governments have struggled to clear debris—fueling growing fears of severe wildfires one year after the storm.

While FEMA has released roughly $228 million in reimbursements over the past two months, officials say it’s only a small portion of what’s been requested.

Click here to read the full story

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8

No One Owes Charlie Kirk Empathy [Op-Ed]

Elev8
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Elev8
Trending
Pop Culture

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close